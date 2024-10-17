Georgia High School's New Luxury Suites Are Insane

MetLife Stadium doesn't have ANYTHING on this Georgia high school football field.

Gainesville High School's football field, or should I say complex, is literally unreal. Costing more than $13 MILLION to complete stadium renovations, the 6,000-plus seat stadium is what dreams are made of. However, for Gainesville football players, the dream has now become a reality.

I mean just look at the practice facilities of this monstrosity:

But forget the practice facility, the big news here are the new suites that rival big-time college football programs.

No longer does one have to bring multiple blankets and layers to keep warm while they watch their son sit on the sidelines (or hopefully scoring touchdowns) because Bobby Gruhn Field at City Park Stadium will have air-conditioned or heated suites!

FOOTBALL IS BUILT DIFFERENTLY IN THE SOUTH

Talk about Friday Night Lights.

Speaking with WDUN News, Director of Maintenance and Operations David Presnell explained how the $13 million was spent.

"The timeline probably got us just a little bit, but budget-wise, we were able to stay within our budget. The biggest challenge was just the site itself. It's so compacted there, and then we're building this extremely high press box right in the middle of it. Access to it has been difficult," Presnell said.

Oh, so sorry that the press box had an issue before it could be completed and was more luxurious than a Four Seasons.

"There's been a tremendous amount of work that has gone into this, but it has gone pretty much the way we wanted. We've only had to make a few changes. Everything kind of came together really well. It's going to be top-notch. It's going to be a great asset to the park and to that area," Presnell continued.

I'd say so!

Having to play away games until this past week, the Gainesville Red Elephants are currently 6-2 and ranked #68 in the United States, according to MaxPreps.

My apologies to all parents out there, especially from the north who thought that their son was a football star while playing in front of 400 people on a disheveled, lopsided field that also is a baseball field.

Gainesvile High School's $13 million high school stadium says otherwise.