Georgia-Georgia Tech 8OT Thriller Shows Why NCAA Overtime Rules Are Better Than NFL

It took EIGHT overtimes, but No. 7 Georgia was finally able to prevail over Georgia Tech 44-42 in what was not only an epic comeback victory for the Bulldogs, but a historic overtime thriller between the two Peach State rivals that left many wondering why the NFL doesn't follow the same format.

After trailing by 17 points at half-time, and 14 points in the 4th quarter, Georgia was able to miraculously come back as the two teams headed to overtime in what was an absolute THRILLER between the rivalry known as "Clean Old-Fashioned Hate."

Then came overtime, with Georgia scoring their first overtime touchdown during their first possession. If that was the NFL, the game would have been over and fans furious that the opponents never even got the ball. Not in college football, however, as Georgia Tech had their chance to score a touchdown - which they did, as both teams also converted their extra point.

NCAA OVERTIME WAS EXCITING AND FAIR

Next up? The same thing again, with both teams getting one possession each. And once again, in unreal fashion, both teams scored - however, this time they both had to go for two-points according to the overtime rules, AND guess what? They both successfully converted them as well, as football fans saw the clock go past 11pm ET but didn't mind as this was going to be a slug fest.

If that wasn't dramatic enough, then came the real fun as the rules dictated that both teams would then trade off two-point conversion attempts until one team scored, and the other didn't. This allowed for absolute nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat excitement not only for Georgia and Georgia Tech fans, but casual football fans in general. From the third overtime to the eighth overtime, both teams continued to match what their opponents were doing.

It was unreal and never would have happened in the NFL, which plays one 10-minute overtime period in regular season play and if the inital team doesn't score a touchdown (not a field goal) on their first possession, then it becomes sudden-death. Oh yeah, they also allow ties, which is infuriating as well!

GEORGIA HAD A HISTORIC COMEBACK

In the end, Georgia was 2-for-6 on two-point attempts, while Georgia Tech was 1-6. The two teams' eight overtimes was the second most ever besides 2021's nine OTs between Illinois and Penn State.

After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key stood on the field and stared at the final scoreboard for over a minute, taking in all the emotion and the inevitable heartache of the 17 ½ point underdog Yellow Jackets having the game in their hands with just minutes left before the Bulldogs came back.

That emotion that Key felt, that the players felt, and what the viewers at home felt (even those who didn't have any money on the game!) is what football is all about.

Good for the NCAA to let it play out the way it should, unlike the NFL's sudden death rules.

DO YOU PREFER THE NFL OR NCAA OVERTIME RULES? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow