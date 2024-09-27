Georgia Fan Rescues His Friend From A Flood To Go See The Dawgs Play Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs college football matchup tomorrow is going to be one of the biggest matchups of the entire season. Not only is it a matchup of Top-5 teams (the Tide are No. 4 and the Dawgs are No. 2), but former president Donald Trump will be there as well.

So yeah, this is going to be an event that you won’t want to miss if you’re even a casual college football fan, especially if you’ve bought one of the insanely expensive tickets for the game. But just how much trouble would you go through to make sure that you got to Tuscaloosa by 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night?

Apparently, one guy literally rowed through flooded waters to get his friend.

Thanks to hurricane Helene, there has been a ton of flooding in many parts of Georgia. That promptly affected one of the many citizens in The Peach State, who had water that blocked his ability to leave his driveway. This young man evidently had planned to go to the ‘Bama-Dawgs matchup, but had problems leaving his own house.

No matter, because one of his friends used the ingenuity neurons in his brain to save him. He got an inflatable raft to row across the massive puddle to pick up his friend and head to Tuscaloosa.

What a Dawg (I’m sorry for the dad joke, but they're both Georgia fans so I had to do it). This is what friendship looks like at its absolute best, and this is going to be a memory that the two of them are going to cherish.

I’m sure they would appreciate it better if the Dawgs pulled off a road victory as well.