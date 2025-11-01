Georgia Bulldogs Escape Again Thanks To Controversial Call Against Florida Gators: WATCH

The Georgia Bulldogs went into The Swamp on Saturday night and played yet another exceptionally stereotypical Georgia Bulldogs game.

In a season in which the defending SEC Champions have seemingly struggled to put games away, Kirby Smart's group once again faced similar circumstances with the Florida Gators. And just like the game against the Auburn Tigers where UGA escaped with a 20-10 win, it was a controversial officiating call that yet again played a major role.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on their first possession of the game. But a one-play touchdown drive got Florida back in the game at 7-7.

A Gunnar Stockton interception set the Gators up for a go-ahead field goal at 10-7. Georgia tied it late in the second quarter, setting up a dramatic second half. Which is exactly what we got.

Georgia Benefits From Controversial 4th Quarter Review

Both teams scored in the 3rd to make it 17-17 heading into the final quarter, and Florida knocked home a 54-yard field goal to take a 20-17 lead. Midway through the 4th, the Gators had a chance to put the game away with a 1st and 10 at the Georgia 27-yard-line. But after giving up an eight-yard run on first down, the Bulldogs' defense stiffened, forcing a turnover on downs on 4th and 1.

As they so often do in close games, UGA's offense immediately drove down the field and capped off its drive with a 36-yard touchdown run from Chauncey Bowens.

The Gators though, still had a chance to make things interesting. And for a minute, it looked like they would.

On third and four from the Florida 31, Quarterback DJ Lagway dropped back and had a wide open J. Michael Sturdivant down the field. He underthrew the pass though, forcing Sturdivant to make a diving effort. Ruled incomplete on the field, replay review seemed to show that Sturdivant had gotten his arms underneath the ball.

Sure enough though, the review booth upheld the call.

Predictably, fans were not happy with another SEC review seeming to go Georgia's way.

Florida threw an incomplete pass on 4th and 4, and UGA salted the game away deep inside Gators' territory for a 24-20 win.

It's a close call, and even had it gone Florida's way, there's no guarantee they get into the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown. Still, you have to wonder what the review would have said if Georgia had been on the other side of it. UGA moves to 7-1 and continues to build their College Football Playoff resume, while the Gators' season continues to go off the rails. The Bulldogs head to Mississippi State on November 8, while Florida goes to Lexington to take on Kentucky.