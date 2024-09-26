Alabama/Georgia Tickets Are Shockingly Expensive. Is It Worth The Money?

Tickets to the Alabama/Georgia matchup in Tuscaloosa will cost fans a lot of money.

The Bulldogs are hitting the road to battle the Crimson Tide in a showdown between top-four teams. It's the kind of game that college football fans love.

Matchups like this one are what people get amped up for, and as we all know, attending the game won't come at a cheap price.

Alabama/Georgia tickets are very expensive.

The cheapest ticket to get into Bryant-Denny Stadium as of publication is $333 including fees on SeatGeek, and the median price is around $680.

That means a family of four buying the average ticket will spend $2,720 before taxes to attend the game between Kalen DeBoer and Kirby Smart's teams.

As I often say, if you have the money to attend a major college football game, you should 100% do it. It's worth the memories, especially if you're with family and friends.

I spent nearly $6,000 all in to travel to Madison to watch Alabama smash Wisconsin. A lot of money? Without a doubt, and it was worth every single penny.

I have no doubt many Alabama and Georgia fans dropping big money to attend the game in Tuscaloosa feel the same way. Remember, tickets are just the start. There's also airfare, hotels and food that have to be paid for.

Will find out how it shakes out Saturday night. How much money would you spend to attend a major game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.