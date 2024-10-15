Georgetown WBB Criticized For Poorly Worded Tribute To Former Player Who Slashed Cop Before Death

A poorly worded tribute came back to bite Georgetown women's basketball.

Last month, the program released a tribute to Sydney Wilson, a former Bulldogs player from 2009 to 2013, on X, calling it a "tragic" loss.

The tribute read: "Georgetown women's basketball mourns the tragic loss of Sydney Wilson (C'13). Forever a Hoya."

However, this week, bodycam footage taken by Fairfax County police officer Peter Liu showed the fatal encounter, which included the 6-foot-6 Wilson charging the officer with a knife and even slashing his face.

Liu's frightening encounter with Wilson began after he knocked on her door, only to be greeted with a knife as she opened the door.

"Please back up," the officer shouted at one point.

The officer pleaded with Wilson to drop the knife. Wilson managed to slash at the officer several more times from inches away until Liu fired several shots, stopping the crazed woman.

Now, back to Georgetown's post.

The tribute was poorly worded, describing the event as "tragic" without mentioning the sequence of events that occurred. The wording allowed for a narrative to unfold, portraying the woman as innocent and the police officer as the one responsible for her death.

Community notes clarified Wilson's passing with details omitted by Georgetown.

"Sydney Wilson was fatally shot after attempting to stab a police officer in Fairfax County, VA," the note read.

Liu was summoned to conduct a wellness check on 33-year-old Wilson at her residence on Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, Virginia.

The officer was reportedly knocking at the door for 10 minutes, with Wilson frequently shutting the door in Liu's face until she finally stepped out with the knife. Liu suffered a deep cut to his forehead.

"Our police officer acted valiantly. He certainly exhibited some grace under pressure," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said, as relayed by Fox News Digital.

While any loss of life can be deemed tragic, Wilson's tribute certainly deserved more details than Georgetown WBB chose to give it.

