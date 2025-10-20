George Springer’s October Magic Sends Blue Jays to World Series, Wins First AL Pennant in 32 Years

Vlad Guerrero’s strong postseason run, combined with George Springer’s October magic, should have the “billion-dollar" Dodgers on alert.

Some guys just have it in October, and George Springer is one of them.

At 36, George Springer reminded everyone Monday night why October still belongs to him with another signature postseason swing in his rebound season.

Fending off the Seattle Mariners in a tight ALCS Game 7, the Blue Jays trailed 3-1 when Springer stepped to the plate in the seventh inning and crushed a go-ahead three-run home run, which flipped the game and saved Toronto's season.

Springer’s blast gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead and ultimately the win, sending them to their first World Series in 32 years — breaking the franchise’s longest drought since their 1993 championship run.

Back at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays sealed the American League pennant in front of a roaring home crowd.

When Toronto needed a moment, Springer’s clutch swing delivered.

"If there’s anyone I’d want up there, it’s George Springer and his October magic," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after the game. The homer was Springer’s ninth go-ahead shot in postseason play.

Springer’s playoff pedigree includes that scandalous 2017 World Series run, where he earned MVP honors with the Houston Astros after hitting five home runs in the Fall Classic.

The ALCS MVP, however, went to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who batted an incredible .385 with three homers in the series.

"The job’s not finished. We got four more to go," Guerrero said.

Toronto’s bullpen held firm to protect Springer’s lead.

Chris Bassitt took the mound in the eighth, and Jeff Hoffman closed it out in the ninth with his second career postseason save, fending off a Mariners lineup desperate for a rally.

Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh had earlier given Seattle a 3-1 advantage with solo home runs.

Friday night at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays host the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series — the AL’s top seed versus the defending champs.

Vlad Guerrero’s strong postseason run, combined with Springer’s October magic, should have the "billion-dollar" Dodgers on alert.

Dodger fans can't wait to boo Springer for his Houston days.

And add extra edge to the matchup, the Blue Jays were serious contenders for Shohei Ohtani before he landed with the Dodgers, which is a snub that gives Toronto all the bulletin board material it needs.

It was only right that the Blue Jays capped their pennant win by turning the clubhouse into a nightclub.

