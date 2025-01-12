George Pickens' Cryptic Words on Steelers Offense Have Fans Puzzled

In his final game of the season, George Pickens delivered the ultimate 'George Pickens' moment of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are trying to decipher Pickens's comments after the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Wild Card weekend.

Pickens is a firecracker on the team, working as the Steelers offense's top wideout while catching attention for his off-the-field behavior.

After Saturday's 28-14 loss to Baltimore, Pickens (guilty of "diva behavior") was asked about the future of the Steelers offense. Pickens acknowledged seeing signs of growth, which initially seemed like the start of a positive spin on the season's frustrating end.

"Yeah, I've seen signs of growth for sure," Pickens said Saturday. "Since past … first year I've been here, just way more growth, for sure."

All good in Pittsburgh, right?

Wrong.

Pickens switched up on the media when asked if said growth in the offense made him optimistic over their future.

Nah, Pickens said.

WATCH:

Fans on social reacting to the baffling clip of Pickens speculated that the receiver either misheard the word "optimistic" or might be a little unclear on what it actually means ...

If you're a fan in Pittsburgh, you're hoping Pickens and the team can patch things up.

A fan stated, "I honestly just think he didn’t know what the word optimistic meant."

"He needs to grow as a person," another fan said.

George Pickens' value on the offense is indisputable.

In three seasons and through turbulent changes at quarterback, Pickens has caught for more than 800 yards receiving on the season. He led the Steelers on Saturday, recording five catches for 87 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown.

Pickens has also frustrated the team with his lack of effort on plays and outbursts when he’s not targeted.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have gone through their fair share of troubled players in the past, such as Antonio Brown, Mike Wallace and Le'Veon Bell.

Will Pickens be the next guy on his way out?

