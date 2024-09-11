George Kittle Throws On Brock Purdy’s Old Iowa State Brain Bucket After Losing Bet

I don't know how many people outside the state realize it but the rivalry between Iowa State and the University of Iowa is a big one.

Trust me on this. My girlfriend and her family are huge Iowa State fans and I have gotten to witness the intensity of this rivalry firsthand.

The latest edition of the rivalry over the CyHawk Trophy was this past weekend with the Cyclones taking the win on a late field goal on the road in Iowa City.

A bunch of former Cyclones like Tyrese Haliburton of the Indianapolis Pacers were fired up about the win and so was San Francisco 49ers QB and Cyclones album Brock Purdy.

Now, it's tough to tell if that reaction was solely over the Cyclones or win, or if it was partially because Purdy knew he had won a bet with his start tight end, George Kittle, who just so happens to have played his college ball at Iowa.

On Wednesday we got the result of the bet that the two made when Kittle spoke to the media where he fielded some questions about the game while wearing Purdy's old Cyclones helmet.

"Aw, this is a small helmet," Kittle said.

That surprised me. Sure, it looked snug, but I would've bet that there was no way George Kittle could cram that noggin of his in Brock's collegiate brain bucket. No way. I don't know why I feel that way. I just assumed Kittle has a big head, and I'm allowed to say that because I also have a large head.

While still squeezed into the helmet and wearing a QB wristband, Kittle was asked how quickly Purdy reached out to him once the game had gone final.

"Pretty quickly," Kittle said. "He texted me the score almost instantly. I said, "Thank you, Brock; you ruined my whole weekend."