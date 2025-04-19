George Kittle Annihilates A Beer At WrestleMania 41 As Music Producer Rick Rubin Looks On

WrestleMania 41 is happening this weekend at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, with a card packed full of superstars and highly anticipated matches including a triple threat match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns as Saturday night's main event, and a match for the WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes and John Cena on Sunday.

But there are some big names in the crowd, including a guy who has done some business at Allegiant Stadium before, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Kittle is known to be a massive wrestling fan, so it was no surprise to see him sitting at ringside right next to legendary music producer (except he messed up the one Metallica album he made) Rick Rubin.

But when it was Kittle's time to shine, he dropped an unreal display of chugging prowess while wearing a Main Event Jey Uso "YEET" shirt.

Unreal. I've never been a chugger, so when I see someone who can really do it with some serious skill, I tip my cap.

Maybe he was just fired up after watching his boy Jey Uso defeat Gunther, "The Ring General," to claim the World Heavyweight title, although I feel like if you walked up to Kittle at any time and asked him to chug a beer like that, he'd oblige.

I mean, it's his signature move at this point and has even proven to have a certain amount of magic to it.

Kittle may have been the star of the night through two matches, because ahead of the New Day's tag-team title match against the War Raiders immediately after the match between Uso vs. Gunther, Kittle mixed it up with the New Day's Xavier Woods.

The man is having himself a weekend, and it has hardly even gotten started yet.

Kittle is a professional, but it's a marathon, not a sprint.