George Kittle Is All In On The 'Lord of the Rings' Re-Release

I always knew George Kittle was a great football player, but I didn’t know how good of a human being he was until now.

Starting in January , the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy will be re-released in theaters. It’s not just the standard theatrical release, the extended versions are going to hit the big screens.

I have never been so happy to hear something in my entire life. To say I’m a fan of this timeless trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien would be a massive understatement, but I never got a chance to see them released in theaters (I was 1, 2, and 3 when they hit the big screens).

You can take it to the bank I’ll be there for each showing. Apparently, Kittle is going to as well.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end was ecstatic to hear this news and let the world know that he’s going, come rain or a host of orcs.

What a cultured man.

The only problem with his plan is that it's the same weekend as the NFL Divisional Round. Obviously, if the 49ers make it, that takes precedence over a watch party (and that would be one of the few acceptable excuses to miss such a momentous occasion).

As of right now, San Francisco is holding onto that seventh and final spot in the NFC postseason picture by a thread. While it would be sad for the 49ers to miss a shot at a Super Bowl, it would make Kittle free from football commitments in January.

If that’s the case, we know exactly what he will be doing that one glorious weekend.