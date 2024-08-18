George Kittle Wants 49ers Media To Step Up Their Sneaker Game

If you're going to interview George Kittle, you'd better put your best foot forward. Or… your best shoe?

The San Francisco 49ers tight end takes his sneaker game very seriously, and he's a little disappointed with reporters who don't do the same. So at Training Camp earlier this week, Kittle called them out for their weak selection of kicks.

"You guys are out there at every practice, you guys watch us all the time," Kittle began. "But there’s a special teams period where I catch footballs and I can observe you guys. And you guys really need to up your sneaker game. It’s absolutely atrocious."

And he didn't hesitate to call out specific offenders.

"I got some Vomeros, those are fire," he continued while pointing to one of the media members.

"And Grant [Cohn] wears Vans every single day. New Balances? They look like Vans… Yeah, those are Vans. It’s OK. But, you wear those every day, so I need you to switch those up."

Wow, Kittle might just keel over and die if he saw the navy blue Chucks I've been rocking for seven years now.

"I observe all your guys’ shoes, and I am disappointed in you guys as a community. So we could up those, please. It’s year eight, guys. Let’s figure this out together," Kittle concluded before opening up the floor for questions.

A known sneakerhead, Kittle probably has enough pairs of shoes that he'd never have to wear the same ones twice. In January 2023, he took the 49ers camera crew for a tour of his sneaker closet. And it's impressive, to say the least.

So maybe give those poor reporters a break, George. They don't have that NFL All-Pro sneaker budget.