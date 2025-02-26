Geno Smith, In Line For A Raise From The Seahawks, Agrees With Ron DeSantis About Florida Property Taxes

INDIANAPOLIS – Let's agree that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is about his money this week.

That's why he's celebrating the fact he's about to be in contract extension negotiations with the Seahawks. And he's also in agreement with Florida governor Ron DeSantis that citizens should not have to pay property taxes.

Call it the ol' 1-2 punch.

Get a raise playing football. Save the money with no property taxes.

Florida Politicians Studying Tax Proposals

The more important issue first:

DeSantis recently voiced his support for eliminating property taxes in his state. It's a controversial move that would make Florida the first state in the nation without property taxes. Critics, however, argue property taxes fund a slew of community projects for local governments, which may respond to a shortfall by doubling local sales taxes.

Florida Senator Jonathan Martin, a Republican from Fort Myers, filed a bill last week that would lead to studying the elimination of property taxes.

And this week, Florida Republicans introduced two property tax-related proposals: One would study the impact of eliminating property taxes. The second proposal would raise the state's homestead exemption from $50,000 to $75,000 annually.

DeSantis, meanwhile, is apparently a proponent of the tax elimination idea.

"Is it your property or not?" he said. "Just for being on your property you've got to write a check to the government, so you're basically paying rent to the government to live on your own property."

So how does Smith, a longtime native and resident of South Florida, feel about this proposal?

Geno Smith Supports DeSantis Tax Position

Well, the quarterback believes the governor's points are on target.

He reposted a portion of the DeSantis comments on the subject and added the bullseye emoji.

Smith knows something about being on target. He led the NFL with a 69.8 completion percentage in 2022 and improved that to 70.4 percent last season.

So color Smith a supporter of lower or no property taxes in Florida.

And color the Seahawks supporters of Smith.

We know this because Seahawks general manager John Schneider said during an interview session at the current NFL Scouting Combine that the team will meet with Smith's agent here this week.

"We're going to meet (with Smith's agent) this week and see where it goes," Schneider said.

Geno Smith About His Business

The $31 million Smith is set to make in 2025 includes a $16M roster bonus that's due on March 16. The Seahawks presumably will pay that if an extension isn't done by then because Schneider said Smith is "our guy."

That doesn't mean the Seahawks are going to break the bank on Smith.

"We expect him to be our guy, but we want to do what's right, too,'' he said.

And what was Smith's reaction to this obvious big news?

He posted a LeBron James meme where the basketball player is in a business suit and carrying a briefcase, suggesting he's about business right now.