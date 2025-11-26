Geno Smith Apologizes After Bird Flip Caught Fans Off Guard

The Raiders have no luck and no integrity left.

Week 12 was rock bottom: Shedeur Sanders and the Browns crushed them, Chip Kelly got fired, and Geno Smith flipped off the home crowd.

After failing to uphold his end of the bargain and becoming frustrated with the fans, Smith apologized.

"I would like to apologize to the fans [and] Raider Nation," Smith said on Wednesday.

At 2-9, the Raiders are trending toward a last-place finish; they seem all out of hope on their new-look offense starring the 35-year-old quarterback and led by 74-year-old coach Pete Carroll.

Both Smith and Carroll are running out of time.

"I made a poor judgment out of frustration," Smith continued.

"And that's not an excuse. I've got to be better than that and hold myself to a higher standard. In that moment, I did not. I'm sincerely apologetic and very sorry for doing that. I just want to make it known that those things will never happen from me again."

After the video of Smith flipping the bird circulated, the Raiders released a statement condemning Smith for his poor judgment.

"We are disappointed in his actions and have discussed the incident with Geno," the team announced. "We hold the Raider Nation in the highest regard and take this matter seriously."

Fans have been most irritated by Smith's performance this season, leading the league in interceptions and exhibiting wild inaccuracy, though his offensive line has been largely to blame.

In Week 12's loss to Cleveland, Smith was sacked a whopping 10 times, leaving him with little room to generate momentum.

Win, lose, or draw, the Raiders hate seeing the team's face tick off the fans. Las Vegas seems primed for another reboot after 2025 as fans call for Pete Carroll to be next on the chopping block.

The franchise is certainly far from its prime days under Mark Davis.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela