Geno Auriemma’s Handshake Drama Continues As Dan Hurley Rushes To Defend 'Classiest' Colleague

Dan Hurley praises 'Stand Up Guy' Geno Auriemma, but the fallout from his heated handshake controversy with Dawn Staley continues to grow.

INDIANAPOLIS— UConn coaches sticking up for each other isn’t exactly shocking. Still, Geno Auriemma made sure the spotlight found him Friday night—and not for the right reasons — which bled into Saturday evening with Dan Hurley after the Huskies defeated Illinois.

What followed quickly snowballed into a full-blown controversy, one Auriemma largely created himself. And on Saturday night, after punching his ticket to the national championship game, Dan Hurley stepped in to defend his colleague.

It wasn’t something many expected Hurley to address. But when he did, he didn’t hold back, calling Auriemma "classy," he even joked that maybe his own fiery personality had rubbed off on the women’s coach.

That part, at least, drew a laugh.

"Geno’s helped me so much. The way he handled the whole thing, he’s such a stand-up guy with the statement, and he’s one of the classiest people," Hurley said postgame.

"If anyone should get the benefit of the doubt, in the world of sports, it's Geno Auriemma. He’s truly one of the most authentic, genuine, great people you’ll ever meet in your life."

That would be the same Geno Auriemma who, just 24 hours earlier, tried to shift the conversation away from UConn getting handled by South Carolina, and toward a perceived slight from Dawn Staley.

The issue? A pregame handshake. Or, in Auriemma’s view, the lack of a second one.

"For 41 years, I’ve been coaching, 25 Final Fours," Geno said Friday night about why he was upset. "The protocol is before the game, you meet at half-court. Two coaches meet at half court, and they shake hands, correct? You ever see it? They announce it on loudspeaker. I waited there for like 3 minutes. So, it is what it is."

UConn released a statement Saturday attributed to Auriemma, apologizing for letting the moment overshadow South Carolina’s win. Notably, he didn’t mention Staley by name, only referencing the Gamecocks’ staff.

Still, none of this needed to spiral the way it did.

With seconds left in a lopsided loss, Auriemma chose to make himself the story, going after Staley instead of focusing on the game. It turned a routine postgame moment into a national talking point.

So spare the "classy guy" narrative—at least for now.

Yes, people shouldn’t be defined by their worst moments. But in situations like this, Auriemma hasn’t done himself any favors.

And Dan Hurley’s public defense isn’t likely to quiet the criticism anytime soon.