Gayle King Floats Moronic Theory Of A Travis Kelce Appearance At The DNC Despite Him Being At Preseason Game

Social media was rampant with rumors that Taylor Swift could potentially show up on Thursday at the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Seeing as how Travis Kelce is now tied to the hip of Swift and Democrats fawn over anyone with influence it led to theories of Kelce potentially showing his face as well.

CBS Mornings' Gayle King added serious fuel to the Kelce fire by teasing viewers that he could make an appearance and endorse Kamala Harris. The only issue with King's theory is that Kelce was at work on Thursday night, as in, attending his team's preseason game in Kansas City.

King was reporting - and we're using that term very loosely - on site of the DNC and said that the rumors of Swift making an appearance were "interesting." This then led her to going down a wormhole about Kelce showing his face before she had to be corrected live on air.

"I was told a couple of days ago that Travis Kelce also had reached out to the Harris campaign when it was first announced and said that he wanted to be here on the night that [Kamala] was speaking," King said. "We’ll see if that is true."

Members on the set with King immediately mentioned to her that Kelce had a game on Thursday night, but given that King is a member of legacy media she wasn't about to admit her theory was completely wrong.

"I know he has a game," King said, "but that doesn’t mean he’s playing."

Kelce didn't end up playing a single snap against the Chicago Bears in the Chiefs' 34-21 preseason loss, but he did partake in plenty of drills on the field prior to kickoff and was very much on the sidelines of Arrowhead Stadium for the entire contest.

It wouldn't be a shock at all to see Mr. Pfizer, I mean Mr. Kelce, endorse Harris for President ahead of the election. If Swift publicly endorses Kamala for 2024, Kelce will follow.