Gary Player Goes On A Generational Rant About Death At The Masters When Asked About Fast Food

Gary Player may be 89-years-old and hasn't played tournament golf in over 15 years, but he may just be the greatest soundbite in the sport.

After joining Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson on the first tee as an honorary starter to begin the 89th playing of the Masters on Thursday morning, the South African stepped into his real arena, the media center, and delivered the goods.

No Laying Up's Kevin Van Valkenburg knew exactly what he was doing when he asked Player, a fitness and health enthusiast ignoring Father Time, when was the last time he had eaten fast food.

Naturally, Player turned his attention to death, his young girlfriend, and Watson's fourth wife.

"Well, you don't reach 90 as I do if you eat a bunch of crap. I can tell you that. But that's your choice. Everybody has a choice. I want to live to 100 because I love people. I love golf. I just love life," Player began.

Then, things took a turn, to younger women and death.

"I've got a young girlfriend -- I've changed my life. How about that, at 90, finding a girlfriend? Tom is not as old as me, but he's also found a new one. I'll tell you what, guys, you all -- you or your wife is going to die. One of the spouses are going to die, and it's not the end of life," Player continued.

"So many people that does happen and they get so disheartened that they don't think they should continue life. The greatest gift bestowed upon a man or woman is life. So my ambition is to reach 100.

So I went to India and I met a gerontologist, and he gave me 11 things to work on, which I adhere to. So I might drop dead tomorrow, but I'm giving it a hell of a try."

Mr. Player is the gift that keeps on giving.

Sure, just about everything he does is wildly over the top, but an almost 90-year-old man sitting in the media center at Augusta National claiming he may drop dead tomorrow is just incredible stuff.