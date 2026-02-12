Gary Player Whines About Augusta National Denying Him A Tee Time

Only eight players have won the Masters three or more times. Gary Player, the first non-American to win the major championship, is one of them, having won at Augusta National in 1961, 1974, and again in 1978. Having three green jackets in your closet doesn't mean you get preferential treatment or a slot on the tee sheet whenever you want, however, and Player was recently reminded of that reality.

Player, who turned 90 in November, has been trying to play a round at Augusta National with three of his grandchildren, but the club has, according to him, denied his requests.

"I have been an ambassador for Augusta for all these years, yet they won’t let me have one round of golf in my life with my three grandsons," Player told Golf Monthly.

"My grandsons are dying to know about their grandfather’s episodes on that golf course. All the golf courses that have hosted The Open, the U.S. Open and the PGA would oblige, but they won’t do it at Augusta. It is just this current management there, but these are the times we live in, and I accept it, but I accept it with sadness."

Player is not a member at Augusta National, therefore, he does not have the ability to invite guests. While he would likely have no issue acquiring a tee time with a member of the club, making up a foursome that does not include a member isn't possible under Augusta's very strict rules.

There is also the not-so-little fact that Player was caught up in a major controversy at the 2021 Masters.

During the Honorary Starters Ceremony ahead of Thursday's first round, Player's son, Wayne, used the moment to promote a certain brand of golf balls. The ridiculous scene unfolded right next to Lee Elder, who was being honored during the ceremony as the first black man to ever compete in the Masters.

Elder passed away at the age of 87 later that same year. Wayne was banned from the property following his boneheaded publicity stunt.

Wayne claimed that he was able to talk to Elder prior to his passing to clear the air.

"I called and I said, ‘You know, Lee, I love you guys.’ You know, everyone said I was disrespectful for a special moment in time," Wayne said. "I said I was sorry, and I didn’t mean to take up his special time. And he said, ‘Wayne, you know how much I love you. Right?’ It didn’t cross his mind. That’s important for people to know."

It is incredibly rare for PGA Tour players to become members at Augusta National. Jack Nicklaus is a member, as was the late Arnold Palmer.