Bettman Pushes Back On NHL Playoff Complaints As Format Debate Heats Up

Is it time for the NHL to make a change? The Commissioner doesn't think so...

It always seems like various playoff and tournament formats have a shelf life, and at a certain point, people start to get sick of them.

That could be happening to the NHL's current playoff format, but commissioner Gary Bettman is here to defend it.

One of the biggest criticisms is that the current format doesn't always allow for two of the best teams to meet in the Conference Final. Looking at the current standings, the runaway top three teams are the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Minnesota Wild.

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They all play in the Central Division, meaning two will meet in the first round, with the winner of that series potentially (and, let's face it, likely) playing the division winner in the second round.

But Bettman made it clear that he's happy and doesn't want the league to panic and make a change over one outlier season.

"It gives us a sensational first round, probably the best playoff first round in any sport," Bettman said at a GMs meeting, per NHL.com. "We get more games and longer series as a result of the format. You can always pick at certain situations in any given year and say, ‘Well, I’d like it to be different that year,’ but if you look at the body of work that our playoffs represent over time, what we have now works extraordinarily well.

"It makes it exciting. It makes it entertaining. It’s about us presenting a terrific game to our fans. I don’t think there’s any debate that what we’ve been doing under the current format does that."

I mean… these are good points.

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This format does generate a better first round, but I understand people wanting to see the two best teams in the conference final.

Plus, as Bettman mentioned, this year isn't necessarily representative of a normal season.

Personally, I say leave the playoffs as they are because I think the pros outweigh the cons… also, I like filling out a playoff bracket.

If you want to change something, change the point system.

It is way past time for the NHL to go to a 3-2-1-0 and stop letting teams coast into better playoff spots on loser points.