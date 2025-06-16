Gage Wood Throws Third Ever College World Series No-Hitter, In Dominating Performance For Arkansas

There have been a number of no-hitters at the College World Series over the years, but what Gage Wood did for Arkansas today will go down as the best performance we've seen in Omaha.

In what can only be described as a fierce performance of throwing heat, the Razorbacks flame-thrower was sitting down batters like a mad man on Monday afternoon against Murray State. For all the history made at the College World Series, this was the best outing we've ever seen by a pitcher at the College World Series.

Throwing 19 strikeouts on 119 pitches, it was absolutely incredible to watch this young man continue mowing down batters, especially on a stage like this. The first individual no-hitter for Arkansas since 1996 was the headline on Monday afternoon.

Not only was Gage Wood still rolling in the late innings, there was no slowing down his fastball, as he hit 98 mph multiple times past the seventh inning.

Needing to win, just to extend their stay in Omaha, what we witnessed from Wood will be remembered for a very long time. Given that this has never occurred before in Omaha, it's hard to imagine anyone sitting in the stands will forget this day.

While the Razorbacks were sitting in the dugout for the bottom of the seventh inning, nobody was going around Gage Wood, as he sat quietly in the corner with a fan blowing some cold air on the flame-throwing pitcher.

He had already broken an Arkansas record before taking the mound in the eighth inning, with fourteen strikeouts, with ten of those coming on a fastball. What he was doing is hard to describe if you weren’t watching it live on ESPN.

It was the eighth inning when the perfect game unfortunately came to end, thanks to Gage hitting a batter in the foot on a breaking ball.

"I shouldn’t have hit that guy, that's all I got to say," Wood said postgame.

But that did not stop the craziness of a no-hitter, thanks to him hitting 99 mph on the radar gun in the ninth inning.

For the third time since 1960, a pitcher threw a no-hitter at the College World Series. But without a doubt, this was the best pitching performance we've ever seen in Omaha.

Hat tip, Mr. Wood.