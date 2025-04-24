Gabriel Landeskog Takes Out Opponent Like A Truck In First Return In Nearly 3 Years

Colorado Avalanche fans gave a strong roar of support for captain Gabe Landeskog, who made his grand return to the NHL stage after missing almost three years of action following cartilage transplant surgery on his right knee.

Fans were happy to see their captain’s return, as his first game back in 1,033 days on Wednesday marked a triumphant moment against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena, where his two children and wife joined the heartfelt welcome, hoping the jolt of energy could give Colorado an edge in the tied series.

Those expecting Landeskog to ease his way back slowly were thrilled to learn the opposite.

Landeskog put his foot on the gas.

Early in the game, during a face-off, Landeskog made Dallas’ Mikko Rantanen go airborne with a bruising hit.

The injury to Landeskog’s right knee stemmed from a 2020 injury, and Landeskog decided in 2023 to undergo the transplant procedure.

As captain, Landeskog’s leadership in 2022 carried the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup, solidifying his image as a franchise favorite.

Colorado couldn’t deliver on the storybook comeback for Landeskog after falling to Dallas late Wednesday. The Wings take a 2-1 series lead.

Welcome Back, Cap!

