Premier League Star Rips Off Jersey After Electric Goal To Reveal Christian Message

Arsenal distanced itself even further atop the Premier League table on Tuesday with a dominant 4-1 victory at home against Aston Villa on Tuesday. Forward Gabriel Jesus was responsible for scoring the Gunners' fourth goal and produced a celebration for the ages.

Jesus slotted home an impressive shot from the top of the 18-yard box to send the crowd in North London into a frenzy in the 78th minute. The goal was Jesus' first in nearly a full year, as he only recently returned to the squad after dealing with an injury.

While the goal was impressive, it was Jesus' celebration that garnered plenty of attention as well.

While running to the corner flag, Jesus immediately ripped off his jersey to reveal a t-shirt that read ‘I Belong To Jesus.’

Jesus' ‘I Belong’ shirt was a tip of the cap to fellow Brazilian Kaká, who famously revealed the same shirt after leading AC Milan in the Champions League Final in 2007.

While still wearing the t-shirt during his post-match press conference, Jesus explained why he decided to wear the shirt while sharing more about his Christian faith.

"Jesus saved my life from the beginning, when I was born, I didn’t know it yet. Through the tough moments in my life, I realized we are nothing without Jesus, so I want to glorify his name," the 28-year-old explained.

With the win over Aston Villa, Arsenal have a five-point lead on second-place Manchester City in the Premier League table. The Gunners have not won the league since the 2003-04 campaign, also called the perfect season, a year they did not lose a single game.