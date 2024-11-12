Gable Steveson Returning To Minnesota Wrestling After Participating In WWE, NFL

Gable Steveson is not done wrestling just yet, and I'm not talking about in the WWE. The two-time national champion for the Minnesota Gohphers is returning to college for one more year on the mat, thanks to the NCAA's Covid year.

The Olympic gold-medal winning wrestler is taking advantage of a Covid-year, and returning to college for one last year of eligibility. What makes this situation so interesting is that after Stevenson left Minnesota, and competed in the Olympics, he signed with the WWE to compete with the company, then went on to play with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

Now, his career in the NFL did not last very long, participating in training camp and competing in a preseason game before being cut. But, the fact that he last competed during the 2021-2022 season, and has been out of the sport for a number of years is wild, to say the least.

The Gophers released a statement Tuesday explaining how Steveson was able to return to Minnesota and compete this season.

"Steveson has the opportunity to return by utilizing NCAA waivers due to an Olympic redshirt and the extra year of eligibility that was granted in 2020 due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. He is expected to make his season debut on Nov. 24 against Campbell."

During his short NFL stint, Gable Steveson played in all three of the Buffalo Bills preseason games before being released in August.

Now, the highly decorated collegiate wrestler is making his return, still holding a 52-matching winning streak.

"The heavyweight is one of six in program history to win multiple NCAA championships (2021-22), one of eight to win three Big Ten titles (2020-22) and one of 11 to be a four-time All-American (2019-22)," Minnestoa said in a release. "He boasts the best winning percentage in Gophers history with an 85-2 career record (.977), including a perfect 48-0 mark in dual competition and a 36-0 tally against Big Ten opponents."

It is very interesting that he would be allowed to compete again in the NCAA, given that it's been a few years since he was a collegiate wrestler.

There are arguments being made right now with the NCAA about the eligibility clock of student-athletes, and the time that they have to compete at the collegiate level. Does this mean that Brock Lesnar could return to college and destroy everyone on the mat? I'm kidding, but striking out on other endeavors, only to use a Covid-year to return is very interesting in this era.

But, I imagine the NIL opportunities for Steveson will be endless, and this will obviously be a massive season for him to make additional money as a college athlete.

As for the NCAA, and their arguments toward players using up all of their years, or throwing the clock at them, I find it laughable that they would even put up a fight any longer.

Good luck to the guys going up against Steveson this season, as I certainly wouldn’t want to be standing across from him on the mat.