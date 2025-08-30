Devin Hester Jr. Returns Kicks Like a Legend — But He’s Not THAT Devin Hester’s Son

I'm a big fan of unique player names in college football, but the name that caught my eye this week wasn't unique at all. In fact, it was a name we're all very familiar with.

That name? Devin Hester… Junior.

We all know Devin Hester. He's a Hall of Famer who played for the Bears, Falcons, Ravens, and Seahawks and is widely regarded as the greatest kick returner in NFL history.

But this is where things get strange…

The Furman University Paladins took on the William & Mary Tribe, and a clip from the game started making the rounds of Devin Hester Jr. doing what Devin Hesters do best, returning kicks.

And doing it well.

That led to lots of people saying, "Man, I feel old; I remember when his dad was returning kicks," but here's the wild part: that's not Devin Hester's son, per his page on the Furman athletics website.

Well, it is, but not that Devin Hester.

Can we just think about how nuts this is for a moment? We've got a guy with the same name as a Hall of Famer, who happens to be great at the same thing that got that Hall of Famer in the Hall of Fame.

What. Are. The. Chances?!

Maybe this stuff just blows my mind more than it does other people's. When I was in high school, there was a teacher at my school who had the name of an actress who starred in a very, very successful sitcom.

I remember sitting at lunch, trying to explain to other kids how crazy that was. They weren't as impressed.

But that teacher didn't share that actress' name and star in a sitcom of her own, but that's kind of what Devin Hester Jr. is doing when it comes to returning kicks.

This is a glitch in the metric kind of insanity, folks.

Holy hell; I think I need to lie down and take some Tylenol…