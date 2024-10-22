The NHL's 'Frozen Frenzy' Is Back And Here Are The Best Games On A Full NHL Slate

Last year, the NHL gave us a full slate of NHL games in late October, with all 32 NHL teams in action on a single night.

So, the folks at ESPN took the ball and ran with it, giving fans a night of whip-around, NFL RedZone-style NHL coverage, and it was fantastic. If you're an NHL fan, it was practically nirvana.

Well, we didn't get another edition of Frozen Frenzy after that during the 2023-24 season, but we're getting it again early in the 2024-25 season, and there are some tantalizing matchups on the schedule.

So, with so much hockey on the menu, here are some matchups you'll want to keep an eye on.

Philadelphia Flyers Vs. Washington Capitals: 6 PM ET

Of course, you want us to check out the Flyers, you homer…

Hey, fair enough. But the reason I think this game is interesting has less to do with the teams and more to do with two specific players: Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers.

We all know what Ovechkin can do. He could very well catch and pass Wayne Gretzky on the all-time goals list. Meanwhile, Michkov is still making a name for himself as one of the most highly-touted Russian-born rookies of the last decade.

The 19-year-old Flyer has had some strong games early in his NHL career — namely a 2-goal, 5-shot performance in an OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers — but this will be the first time he goes up against the best Russian player in NHL history.

Things could get interesting, especially as the Caps have gotten off to a strong start, while the Flyers are in desperate need of a win after starting this season with a 1-3-1 record.

Columbus Blue Jackets Vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET

If you're on the lookout for an early upset, I think this could be a game to watch.

The Blue Jackets are 2-3-0 in the early going, but they luck out on Tuesday because they're catching the ultra-talented Toronto Maple Leafs on the second night of back-to-back games after the Leafs dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday by a score of 5-2.

Anthony Stolarz was in net for Toronto on Monday, with Joseph Woll battling an injury, the Leafs could go with Dennis Hildeby. This would be just his second NHL appearance, and if the Blues can catch the Leafs sleeping early and fire a ton of rubber at Hildeby they could be in decent shape.

Of course, that's a lot easier said than done, because they'll also need to shut down the Leafs' big guns in William Nylander, Auston Mathews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares.

I'm not saying this will be a barn burner, but I wouldn't be surprised if those one surprised us.

…if that makes sense. I think it does… maybe.

St. Louis Blues Vs. Winnipeg Jets: 8 PM ET

The NHL's Central Division is going to be the division to watch this season, and that has proved to be true in the early going.

Sure, we're just a few games in, but from first place to fifth place, teams are separated by just two points. Tonight, we get the first place, undefeated Winnipeg Jets traveling down to St. Louis to take on the Blues.

Every game between two Central Division teams will be massive. There's just no way around it. Any opportunity to take points off of a division rival is going to have implications later in the year.

So, the Blues — who have been off to a decent enough start — have a huge incentive to leave it all out on the Enterprise Center ice and hand the Jets their first L of the season. A regulation win and the 4-point swing that comes with it against a division opponent could prove to be the difference between a playoff spot and golfing in mid-April.

Plus, we've got a fun goaltending matchup with both teams going with their No.1's. Jordan Binnington for the Blues and Connor Hellebuyck for the Jets.

Nashville Predators Vs. Boston Bruins: 8:45 PM ET

We just got done talking about how the Central Division is, and no team in that division needs a win more than the Nashville Predators, who will host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Despite coming into this season as one of the presumed top dogs in the Central thanks to the splashy free agency signings of Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, the Preds have completely fallen on their face, and are 0-5-0 in the early going.

Stamkos finally got his first goal and only point in a Predators jersey recently, while Marchessault has been more productive with 4 points (1G, 3A) with the team so far. They desperately need more from these guys, especially as they're already in a hole in the standings, 10 points back of the Jets and Stars.

Is it time to press the panic button? No. Remember, this was a team that didn't look like they had a prayer of making the playoffs until they canceled their plans to see U2 in Vegas and went on a tear through the spring.

This would be a great time to get in the win column, but it will be far from easy, with $66 million man Jeremy Swayman expected to start in net for the B's.