Freshman LSU Track Star Dies In Fiery Car Crash In Baton Rouge

Tragedy has struck the LSU Tigers track and field team.

According to multiple reports, freshman pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer was involved in a fiery car crash on Wednesday night that took place near the school’s campus in Baton Rouge. Reidenauer was in a car that got t-boned by 23-year-old Bodhi Linton, who was riding a motorcycle. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames, and both died.

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon," LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said in a statement. "Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident.

"We will do everything we can to make sure our student-athletes and staff have the resources they need to process the grief of this terrible loss. I would also like to thank Texas A&M for offering their support and compassion as we are on the road at College Station for the SEC Championships," the statement continued.

Reidenauer left Fontainebleau High School as one of the most decorated pole vaulters in Louisiana. In addition to participating on LSU’s track team, she was pursuing a degree in interior design.

LSU released a statement about the matter as well.