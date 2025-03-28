Freddie Freeman's Wife, Chelsea, Shares Incredible Health Update About Son Max

Chelsea Freeman, wife of 2024 World Series MVP Freddie , shared some amazing news about their 4-year-old son, Max.

Last season, the Freeman family’s world was turned on its head when it was discovered that Max had Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disease that has no known cure.

According to the Mayo Clinic , this condition causes the immune system to attack the nerves and can cause weakness, numbness, and paralysis. That’s a horrible diagnosis for anyone. That a 3-year-old (at the time) got the disease seems even worse.

"These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives," Chelsea wrote in a post back in July soon after learning the diagnosis. "Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed."

While Max is not yet completely out of the woods, he’s made significant progress. Just before Opening Day, Chelsea posted an update saying Max’s neurologist gave them an incredible update.

"We had our 9 month neurologist check up for Max today. He is 80% recovered after today’s assessment. He had reflexes in both his knees and feet for the first time. He is finally above his pre GBS weight," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Life has slowly started to feel more normal. I realize how precious health is now. It is everything. If you are a special needs parent I have no words for how incredible you are."

That’s wonderful news. After not being able to walk for several months, Max can finally stand on his own two feet and start to get back to normalcy.

Something like that will bring a tear to your eye, regardless of who you root for.