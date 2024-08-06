Freddie Freeman Receives Warm Welcome From Dodger Stadium, Phillies After Dealing With Son’s Medical Emergency

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman made a long-awaited return to the field on Monday.

Freeman missed eight games after his family was struck by a sudden medical emergency. The All-Star's three-year-old son, Max, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

"These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy, and he has been fighting SO hard," Freeman said via Instagram.

Chavez Ravine gave Freeman a warm welcome as the Dodgers welcomed the Philadelphia Phillies for a three-game homestand.

Shirts and signs were spotted all over Dodger Stadium in support of young Max Freeman, battling the tough neurological disorder.

Dodgers players wore "#MaxStrong" shirts ahead of the game. The emotions on Freddie Freeman's first at-bat of the night when the packed stadium of fans gave their star player a standing ovation.

When Freeman reached base for the first time, Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper gave his opponent a warm exchange, acknowledging Max's condition.

Freeman last played for the Dodgers in the recent series against the Houston Astros. He spoke about his experience in the past week as they sought care for Max.

"It's a good thing I'm here because it means things are trending better," Freeman said. "No one should have to go through this, especially a 3-year-old. I don’t know how many times Chelsea and I said we wish we could switch."

