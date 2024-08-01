Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman Gives Update on Son's 'Severe' Condition

LA Dodgers' star first baseman Freddie Freeman is taking an indefinite break from playing because of family issues involving his son.

On Thursday, Freeman shared an update about his son's well-being after the All-Star mysteriously disappeared from the lineup earlier this week. Freeman was granted sudden leave by the Dodgers last week during a series against the Astros in Houston, after his three-year-old son, Max, experienced a medical emergency.

"Last Friday, Max rapidly declined and went into full body paralysis," Freeman posted on his Instagram. "We are very fortunate to have gotten him to the hospital in time so they could reinforce his lungs. Freddie was in Houston at the time and rushed to get the first flight back home."

Freeman announced that Max is "battling a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome." Max's condition is improving, and the toddler was taken off the ventilator on Wednesday, brightening the situation.

He continued, "After many tests, Max is battling a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome. A rare neurological condition that is especially rare in children. These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard."

"This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed. We have been blown away by his improvements in the last 48 hours. Maximus was excavated from his breathing tube and taken off of the ventilator yesterday, which is a huge win for us. We believe in the power of prayer and we have been witnessing a miracle in his recovery. Please continue to cover Maximus and our family in your prayers. We really appreciate and have felt all of your support."

According to Freeman's wife, Chelsea, Max began feeling symptoms of his neurological condition in mid-June, while the family was in Arlington, Texas, for the All-Star Game. According to ESPN, the toddler was unable to walk, move or eat.

In 104 games this season, Freeman is hitting .288 with 16 homers and 67 RBI.

It's a tough situation for the popular LA athlete, but Freeman is taking the necessary time off the field to focus on what matters most.

