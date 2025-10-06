Freddie Freeman Plays Hero For Dodgers With Perfect Pick Against Phillies

Braves fans - how are we feelin'?

The Dodgers' shaky bullpen couldn’t spoil Game 2, as LA’s usual heroes stepped up when it mattered most. 

Dodger fans finally exhaled with the final out of Game 2 of the NLDS on Monday night — but not before some late-inning drama. 

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after making the final out of Game Two of the National League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, October 6, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 06: Roki Sasaki #11, Freddie Freeman #5 and Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate on the field after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

One out away in the ninth, with runners on first and third after a shaky Alex Vesia outing, the Dodgers turned to young Roki Sasaki to secure the last out.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner grounded to Tommy Edman, who fired an off-target throw to first. 

That’s when Freddie Freeman came to the rescue. 

The Dodger icon made a spectacular pick at first to save the play — and the game. Freeman saved Edman from major embarrassment, sealed the win, and sent Philadelphia home down 0-2 in the series.

It was a fitting hero moment for Freeman, the former Braves star who reluctantly joined LA but has since become the face of consistency and clutch performances. He was the hero of last year’s championship run, hitting a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the Fall Classic against New York.

Earlier in the night, the Dodgers built a four-run cushion with a seventh-inning surge, only to watch Philly claw back to make it 4-3 in the eighth. 

With Sasaki battling to regain form after early-season struggles and the potential tying run on base, anything less than a perfect pick from Freeman could’ve flipped the series momentum.

Instead, the Dodgers head back to Chavez Ravine with a commanding lead — and their bullpen’s reputation temporarily redeemed.

Los Angeles' regular-season bullpen has been just short of a nightmare for this team. 

But for one night, Freddie Freeman made sure none of that mattered.

