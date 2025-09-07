Freddie The Falcon Will Make You Sick If You Watch This Angle Of His Bungee Jump

Freddie performed his jump just before the start of the Falcons-Buccaneers game.

NFL Sundays are back. Nachos are getting eaten. Beers are getting guzzled. And unfortunately for Miami residents, the Dolphins look awful .

Still, for almost every Sunday until February, we will be able to watch more professional football than is probably healthy for us. (But man is it fun!).

While 26 of the league’s teams will be taking action and flooding your timelines with a litany of highlights, the Atlanta Falcons’ mascot — Freddie the Falcon — was doing some pretty wild stuff of his own. No, he didn’t strap on a helmet and line up at wide receiver. Though he could probably have outperformed Drake London in fantasy today (sigh).

Instead, Freddie went to the top of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and jumped. Don’t worry, he was strapped to a bungee cord. Lest you think this was some low-risk gimmick, let his work speak for itself.

But if you get sick easily, be warned: this will make your stomach turn.

I love heights (I know, I’m weird). I want to bungee jump someday (see my previous self assessment). However, that made me nauseous, full stop.

Freddie’s better be getting some sort of bonus in his check, because that dude fell from the roof of a building that is 305-feet tall just to get the crowd hyped up before kickoff with the Buccaneers. That dude deserves all sorts of praise for pulling that off.

Even if the Falcons don’t end up winning this game, their fans will definitely have gotten their money’s worth in entertainment thanks to Freddie.