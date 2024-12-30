Fred Warner Throws Big Jab At Lions Coach Dan Campbell

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner poked the bear ahead of a Monday night matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Niners' defensive stalwart gave a rousing pregame speech before his unit, preparing for the homestand at Levi's Stadium against the NFC's best team in Detroit.

In the speech, Warner aimed at Lions head coach Dan Campbell, vowing to leave Campbell with a bad taste in his mouth after Monday's game.

"Dan Campbell said 'we're bringing everybody to the West Coast.’ For what? To get your a** beat tonight," Warner said.

At 6-9, the San Francisco 49ers entered Monday night's contest without much to play for except some personal pride.

Even as an All-Pro-level player in his position, Warner seemed a bit out of his depth, calling out the Lions, whose offense all season has shredded defenses.

"I’m sure this won’t age well," said an NFL fan (via X).

Another answered, "A few weeks late for the tough talk."

The Niners booted Detroit in last season's NFC Championship Game.

