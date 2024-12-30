Detroit Lions Fan Proposes On Live TV Ahead of 'Monday Night Football' Battle Against Niners

It's never too late in the year to shoot your shot.

A pair of Detroit Lions fans stole the pregame spotlight at Levi's Stadium on Monday after ESPN cameras caught the Motor City duo's marriage proposal gone right. 

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions huddles with teammates before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ahead of Monday night's clash between the Lions and San Francisco 49ers, a Lions fan went down on one knee in front of ESPN cameras to his apparent girlfriend, wearing matching Lions attire to support their team on the road.

The lady in blue said yes, and the grown man wearing a Sonic* cap celebrated. 

(*Rooting for Sonic on the Lions means you support running back Jahmyr Gibbs, thanks to shared nicknames with backfield counterpart David Montgomery / Knuckles, who is currently out with an injury.)

ESPN tacked on a "She Said Yes" chyron to the scene, which can only mean that the network was tipped off on the tender ‘live’ TV moment … (Are the lovebirds ESPN paid actors?)

It was a wholesome moment injected into the painfully slow lead-up to Monday Night Football, especially with fantasy playoff implications tied heavily to this Week 17 matchup.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Detroit aims to strengthen its case as the top team in the NFC, coming into the MNF showdown at 13-2. 

San Francisco is all out of second chances, looking to the offseason at 6-9.

