Fred VanVleet Out Indefinitely With Torn ACL, Houston’s Title Push Takes a Hit

Just when everything was trending upward for Ime Udoka's Houston Rockets...

Fred VanVleet doesn't get much credit for being a foundational piece of a rising Houston Rockets team.

That is, until Monday's crushing news that VanVleet reportedly tore his ACL, potentially sidelining him for the entire 2025-26 NBA season before even stepping onto the court.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the story, casting a grim shadow over the Rockets' soaring expectations. 

Although not confirmed, the expectation is that VanVleet will miss the entire season.

VanVleet's absence inevitably knocks Houston’s appeal down a peg, especially after a crucial acquisition aimed at elevating the franchise into the championship tier of NBA teams.

The 31-year-old point guard won an NBA title with the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors and joined the Rockets in 2023 to anchor coach Ime Udoka's young but talented group. 

That youth movement shifted dramatically this summer when Houston traded Jalen Green to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant — a blockbuster move meant to fast-track the rebuild and thrust the Rockets into immediate title contention.

Bolstering their backcourt, Houston drafted Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 pick in 2024, giving them a polished shooter entering Year 2.

Houston finished 52–30 last season but fell to the Warriors in seven games in the first round.

VanVleet was an All-Star in 2022. In June, Houston re-signed him to a two-year, $50 million contract extension.

The veteran PG averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 assists last season.

