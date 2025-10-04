Fox Sports NFL Analyst Mark Sanchez Stabbed In Indianapolis

Fox Sports NFL analyst and former professional quarterback Mark Sanchez is in stable condition after being stabbed.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in Indianapolis, IN, local police arrived at the scene to discover two people were injured after a stabbing incident . Sanchez was the one who suffered the knife wounds, while another got into an altercation. The latter of the victims was conscious and breathing.

Unfortunately, Sanchez’s injuries were much more serious. Originally listed in critical condition, he has been upgraded to stable.

The incident occurred near Loughmiller's Pub & Eatery on 300 block of West Washington Street in Indianapolis.

What provoked the incident to begin with was unclear at publishing time. Sanchez was in town preparing to call the Indianapolis Colts ’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Fox Sports released a statement on the incident.

Sanchez spent eight seasons in the NFL between the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Dallas Cowboys.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as we receive it.