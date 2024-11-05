FOX Sells Out All Super Bowl Commercial Ads 3 Months Ahead At Record Prices

It turns out that companies and advertisers aren't concerned that they don't know who will even be playing in The Big Game taking place on February 9th, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans!

With more than 3 months to go before the Super Bowl, FOX has announced that its entire commercial ad inventory has already sold out at what FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch said was "believed to be a record-setting price." (Editor's Note: FOX owns OutKick.)

When FOX last hosted the Super Bowl in 2023, a 30-second ad spot cost $6 million and generated over $600 million in record-high ad revenue for the network at the time. CBS Paramount surpassed that last year and FOX is expected to do the same with a reported $7+ million cost per 30-second commercial this year.

FOX will host this year's Super Bowl LIX for the second time in three years with rapper Kendrick Lamar performing this year's Halftime Show performance. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady are expected to be this year's game announcers.

Murdoch made the sold-out advertising announcement during an investor's call on Monday.

Murdoch also apologized for something that many football fans had an issue with this past weekend - all those political ads! The ads however, weren't just during FOX football games but all the networks, including ABC, ESPN, NBC, CBS and more, as football fans couldn't escape them!

"I apologize to anyone who was enjoying their football over the weekend and was bombarded with political ads," Lachlan said during yesterday's call.

FOX WILL HOST THIS YEAR'S SUPER BOWL FROM NEW ORLEANS

With 123.7 million viewers tuning into last year's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, something tells me that football fans will long forget this past week's political ads by the time the Championship takes place in February.

And as always - regardless of whether your team is actually playing in the game or not, the commercials are always an enjoyable part. I just hope that Budweiser brings back the BUD-WEIS-ER frogs again! Someone please make that happen!

