Biggest Prize At Trade Deadline Goes To Washington Commanders

Marshon Lattimore, perhaps the best player available before the 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline, is on the move from the New Orleans Saints to the Washington Commanders.

Commanders Win Lattimore Derby

The Commanders outbid a handful of teams for the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tuesday afternoon, and this speaks to where the team sees itself.

Because the Commanders outbid, among others, the Kansas City Chiefs for Lattimore's services.

So one team with Super Bowl aspirations outbid another team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Think what that says about the Commanders.

The Commanders decided late Sunday evening they would be aggressive at the trade deadline if the right player became available. They had been in "monitoring mode," per one source for several weeks.

Commanders Make Splash Move

But as the current roster under coach Dan Quinn began to stack wins, lifting Washington's record to 7-2 and first place in the NFC East, the team's braintrust led by GM Adam Peters decided to go all in.

And Lattimore, still in his prime at 28 years old and with two more seasons after this one left on his contract, fit the mold of a splash move the Commanders were willing to make.

The Commanders are sending New Orleans a third round pick in 2025, a fourth-round pick in 2025, and a sixth-round pick in 2025. The sixth-rounder was Washington's pick originally sent to New Orleans in a prior trade.

The Commanders get Lattimore and a fifth-rounder in 2025.

Amazingly, the Commanders are getting Lattimore at a minimum salary for the remainder of this season because the Saints previously restructured the player's contract.

Saints Planning For The Future

The Saints are obviously planning for the future. They fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday and this trade will clear cap space in coming years.

And this move is not without risk for the Commanders because Lattimore comes with a well-chronicled injury history.

Lattimore missed much of the 2022 season with an abdominal injury. He played only seven games.

He was limited to 10 games in 2023 because he suffered an ankle injury in November and missed the remainder of the season.

Lattimore also missed a start this season because of a hamstring injury.

The Saints have been rumored to be talking to teams about a Lattimore trade since the offseason.