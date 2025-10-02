FOX One, ESPN Bundle Brings Massive Sports Content To Fans

Sports fans will be able to take their viewing habits to the next level starting Thursday as a FOX One and ESPN bundled streaming package was announced.

Two of the biggest names in sports will offer the service for fans at $39.99 per month and give them access to top-tier content and games across dozens of professional sports leagues.

Fans will be able to stream FOX One and ESPN on their smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets and other connected devices. They can sign up at Fox.com/espn .

Fans will now be able to watch "America’s Game of the Week" in the NFL, "FOX NFL Kickoff," "FOX NFL Sunday," "The Herd," "First Things First," "The Joel Klatt Show," "NFL Live," "Sunday NFL Countdown," "Monday Night Countdown, "Monday Night Football," "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" and "The Pat McAfee Show."



FOX One content includes access to MLB, FIFA World Cup 26, college football games in the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West Conferences, college basketball games in the Big Ten, Big East, Big 12 and Mountain West Conferences, NASCAR, INDYCAR, NYRA, UFL, LIV Golf, the Westminster Dog Show, soccer matches in Concacaf, CONMEBOL, FIFA, Liga MX, MLS and UEFA and more.

ESPN content includes NFL , NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, WWE, UFL, college athletics competitions in the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and the College Football Playoff, 40 NCAA national championships, soccer competitions in La Liga, Bundesliga, NWSL and FA Cup, the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open, rounds at the Masters, PGA Championship, the PGA Tour, TGL and LPGA, the Little League World Series, Premier Lacrosse League and more.

October is set to be a huge month for sports with the NFL and college football in high gear while the MLB Postseason and WNBA Finals will be ongoing. Not to mention, the NBA and NHL seasons are around the corner as well.



Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.