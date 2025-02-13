FOX Nation To Debut Exclusive Series On 2024 Alabama Football Season

FOX Nation will debut a new multi-part docuseries on February 19 called "The Tides That Bind: Inside Alabama Football."

The series will offer an exclusive look inside the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2024 football season following the departure of head coach Nick Saban – including interviews with Jalen Milroe, Ryan Williams, Malachi Moore, and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Here is a trailer:

The docuseries will include six total episodes, described in detail below:

Episode #1: Faith

The series premiere captures the most dramatic and ecstatic high point of the season for the Crimson Tide: their remarkable victory over Georgia. Focusing on the theme of Faith—the unifying force binding fans and players in pursuit of the shared goals of the Crimson Tide football team. The episode crescendos with a moment that can only be described as an "immaculate reception," a touchdown pass and run that defines the season's spirit.

Episode #2: The Standard

Coach DeBoer takes center stage as the series examines his philosophy, pragmatism, and steadfast commitment to "trusting the process"—a mindset tested when Alabama suffers a dramatic loss to unranked Vanderbilt. Highlighting offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, who faces a significant setback early in the season, and his best friend Wilken Formby, who becomes a target for frustrated fans on social media. Both players must tune out the noise and trust the process as they navigate adversity.

Episode #3: Accountability

Following an unexpected loss to Vanderbilt, Alabama tumbles from the No. 1 spot in the rankings to no. 7. An angry fan base directs its frustrations toward defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, whose two-generation legacy as a passionate SEC defensive coordinator is explored. Team captain Malachi Moore also faces scrutiny for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Vanderbilt game, prompting reflection on the responsibility of upholding Alabama's rich legacy. The team narrowly redeems itself with a home victory over South Carolina, but injuries to key defensive players set the stage for a crushing loss to Tennessee in one of college football’s most storied rivalries.

Episode #4: Genesis

Revisiting the dramatic story of the 49 hours between Nick Saban’s surprise retirement announcement and Athletic Director Greg Byrne’s introduction of Coach Kalen DeBoer as his replacement, Alabama’s football program worked tirelessly to prevent players from entering the transfer portal and to keep five-star recruits from decommitting. Meanwhile, Coach DeBoer and the team bounce back from the Tennessee loss with a commanding win over #19 Missouri, 34-0.

Episode #5: Family

After a commanding win over Missouri, Alabama climbs back to a No. 13 ranking. Yet, questions about quarterback Jalen Milroe’s abilities persist. With playoff hopes on the line, the team travels to Death Valley to face 12th-ranked LSU in one of the most hostile environments in sports. The stakes are monumental: the winner remains in contention for the 12-team playoffs, while the loser’s season effectively ends.

Episode #6: Forever Young

After a dominant win over LSU, Alabama climbs back to No. 7 in the rankings, and the final two games of the season seem like they should be a cakewalk. But they aren’t. Alabama's playoff hopes are compromised by a shocking loss to unranked Oklahoma, leaving the team to regroup for the season’s final and most emotional game: the storied Iron Bowl against in-state rival Auburn.

