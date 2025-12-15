Four More Of The Worst Heisman Snubs Ever, According To The Readers

The Heisman voters really had their ski masks on for these four robberies.

You all know how things go around here by now: I put out a list on a certain topic, I open the floor for discussion, you all tell me how dead wrong I am (sometimes in more polite or rude ways).

It wasn't any different with my latest list, a four-pack of the worst Heisman snubs in the history of the award.

Some of you took exception to my omissions and sent me who you thought should have been included.

Consider this a mea culpa, as we dive into four more times a deserving winner was robbed of the Heisman.

Tommy Frazier - Nebraska (1995)

I'm not sure if this was a troll by one of my readers, but when he emailed me stumping for Nebraska quarterback Tommy Frazier to be included, he added that Mr. Frazier torched my Gators in the Fiesta Bowl in the 1995 season, which he did.

Painful memories from when I was three years old aside, Frazier could have definitely made a case for winning the award just on the basis of the fact that he was the signal caller on one of the greatest teams in college football history.

Eddie George ended up winning the award in ‘95, though my reader thinks he didn’t deserve it, and several fans would likely agree.

Frazier's 36 total touchdowns were staggering at the time, so he certainly has a case to be made for being robbed of the ultimate individual award.

Marshall Faulk - San Diego State (1992)

Any time you have 16 minutes worth of highlights on YouTube, you must be doing something right.

Marshall Faulk was a wrecking ball at San Diego State, and 1992 was his magnum opus, putting up over 1,600 rushing yards and 22 total TDs.

Unfortunately, he lost out to Miami's Gino Torretta, who only had 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions and was a rather pedestrian game manager.

The Hurricanes had won three national championships in the past decade and were on their way to a fourth before being upset by Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, so the brand recognition might have gotten Toretta over the top.

Regardless, Faulk was definitely snubbed big time in '92.

Deshaun Watson - Clemson (2016)

This wasn't one I necesarrily agreed with, since Lamar Jackson's Heisman campaign in 2016 was special, but Deshaun Watson was THAT DUDE at Clemson, so he deserves special mention thanks to one of my readers.

Watson won the Tigers the national championship in '16 against an absolute juggernaut of a Bama team, but unfortunately the voting happens before the playoff games are played, so that was more of a hindsight thing than anything.

He set a single-season passing record for Clemson with nearly 4,600 yards and accounted for 50 total touchdowns, proving he was no slouch.

Watson also had the head-to-head win over Jackson, so that should have accounted for something

In any other year, Watson wins in a landslide, but Lamar was such a force at Louisville, it was hard to deny him the Heisman in 2016.

Vince Young - Texas (2005)

As I told my reader who emailed me this suggestion, I am ashamed of myself for not including Vince Young.

Before guys like Tebow and Cam Newton, there was "VY," a 6'5" 230lb cyborg who led Texas to one of the most improbable national championships against an all-time team in USC.

Again, the natty doesn't factor into voting, but Young was still responsible for over 4,000 yards of total offense and nearly 40 touchdowns.

Reggie Bush had the flash and sizzle, but you could argue Young was more valuable to his team than Bush was on a stacked Trojans squad.

Young almost retroactively won the award thanks to the shenanigans of the NCAA, but many people still think he was robbed whether Bush received impermissible benefits or not.