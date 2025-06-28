Formula 2 Driver Sami Meguetounif Went For A Wild Ride In Austria Sprint Race Roll-Over Crash

Formula 2 opened the weekend in Austria with its Sprint Race, and it didn't take long for things to go upside down in the most literal way imaginable.

It was a hot day at the Red Bull Ring (as was evident later in the day during Formula 1 qualifying when a patch of grass on the outside of the final corner caught fire), and the race got off to a rocky start when American Jak Crawford appeared to stall and was unable to get his car off the line for the formation lap.

Nevertheless, the race got underway, and the field got through the opening lap with just a couple of drivers being forced to go a bit wide here and there.

However, Lap 2 was a different story.

The field stormed out of Turn 1, through Turn 2, and into the notoriously difficult uphill hairpin at Turn 3, and that's when there was a coming-together between drivers Luke Browning, Arvid Lindblad, and Sami Meguetounif.

France's Meguetounif — who drives for Trident Motorsport — tried to make a move to the inside on Campos Racing's Lindblad, and upon watching it back, he'll probably want that back because it was probably never going to work out in his favor.

And it didn't.

We've seen quite a few instances of the halo protecting the cockpit doing its job, and there was another for sure. Had it not been there, you don't want to think what could've happened to Luke Browning as Meguetounif rolled over him.

Fortunately, all the drivers involved in that one were okay and the race resumed after a pretty lengthy red flag.

Josep Marti of Spain ended up winning the race, only after a last-lap multi-car pile-up at Turn 3 (told you it's notorious).

That was Marti's second win of the season, and F2 will be back in action on Sunday for their Feature Race ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.