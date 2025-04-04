Formula 1 Will Reportedly Discuss Bringing Back Famously Ear-Splitting V10 Engines

Over the years, Formula 1 has made a push toward "sustainable" technology with greater reliance on electrical energy and synthetic fuels to power their cars.

This is why fans thought that the idea of something like the series' iconic V10 engines that were used from the mid-'90s to the mid-’00s was never going to make a return to the sport.

However, reports of an upcoming meeting suggest that the engines with their legendary, ear-drum shattering sound could be a potential option in the future.

Ever since the V10 era drew to a close, F1 engines have gotten quieter. The series moved to V8 engines and then eventually to V6 turbo hybrid engines like they do today. Those engines are still loud, they're nothing like the intense V10s.

Put your phone on a safe volume level and have a listen.

The V6 turbo hybrid engines just don't scream like the V10s did, and that's why a lot of fans would love to see them make a comeback.

New engines continuing the V6 trend will come into the series starting next season, but FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis said at the Chinese Grand Prix, per Motorsport, that he was open to a return of V10s.

This has led to another report that Formula 1 will meet with current engine manufacturers ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix next week.

Some of the manufacturers may not be super jazzed about a move to V10s. Audi reportedly joined F1 based on the fact that this was a hybrid series, and that was a similar reason why Honda designed to return to the sport (again).

So, with there only being a few engine manufacturers — next season will include Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi, Honda, and Red Bull Powertrains (in partnership with Ford), while Cadillac will begin building their own engines in a few years — so it won't take more than a couple of holdouts to make this idea dead on arrival.