Formula 1 Moves to Apple TV in 2026, Marking Bold Shift Away From Traditional TV

Apple and F1 will continue what has already been a strong partnership.

Formula 1 officially has a TV home for 2026 and beyond, with news that the series will jump to Apple TV next year.

I know, I know; another streaming service. Just what everyone wanted.

But, for the series, this is a great move.

It has been widely reported and speculated that Apple TV was the frontrunner to get the series' US TV rights after current partners ESPN and Disney bowed out.

The deal became officially official just hours before cars hit the track at Circuit of the Americas for practice ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

"This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximize our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels," Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

The partnership comes just months after Apple Studios released the film F1, which was the studio's biggest box office success to date. So, it makes sense that the tech giant would want to continue its partnership with the sport.

However, there were reports that F1's own streaming service, F1TV, which features live races and original content, was a sticking point. We have an answer to that now, too. The service will be available exclusively through an Apple TV subscription.

So, while this deal means fans will have to pony up for another streaming subscription, what does it mean for the sport?

F1's Partnership With Apple Is Just What They Needed

Over the last few years with F1 on ESPN, the Worldwide Leader in Sports has taken a somewhat laissez-faire approach to it. They currently simulcast the Sky Sports broadcast of races (which is fine by me, I prefer it that way), and there was very little in the way of coverage or additional content.

Apple, on the other hand, seems to really want in on the sport, and this deal looks like much more of a partnership. With the F1 movie, both sides know what they're capable of when they team up.

Plus, Apple's focus on technology and innovation pairs great with F1, a sport built on both of those things. The company has already pledged to give the sport more visibility across its platforms.

Furthermore, this deal has something kind of surprising. While you'll be able to watch every second of on-track action with an Apple TV subscription, the company will stream all practice sessions, and select races will be available to watch for free.

That's a perfect way to get new fans in the door and offer them a taste of what F1 has to offer.

This deal is also another sign of the way our TV-watching habits have been forced to change from broadcast TV to cable and now streaming.

Take a look at how the Memorial Day weekend motorsports TV schedule has changed in just under a decade.

Only IndyCar has the luxury of airing its race on network TV that day.

It's just a sign of the times, but I think this is the right time for F1 to go all in on it with the right partner, and right now, that seems to be Apple.