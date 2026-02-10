Former White Sox Prospect Says COVID Vaccine 'Blacklist' Threat Ended His Career

It's easily forgotten now, years removed, but for much of 2021, organizations and corporations devoted most of their energies into forcing employees to get COVID vaccines. All based on disinformation from the CDC, Anthony Fauci, the public health bureaucracy, and a large, willing group of media partners.

Despite learning almost immediately that COVID-19 vaccination was completely ineffective at preventing transmission and infection, politicians and executives refused to accept the science and data. Preferring instead to rely on those with credentials who had already proven themselves to be incompetent.

These decisions had enormous consequences for millions of people who were coerced into getting a vaccine they didn't want. For some, it created a lifelong distrust of medical authorities. For others, it meant losing their jobs, their careers, military positions, or educational opportunities.

And for some others, it meant taking on potential side effects, the consequences of which far outweighed those of getting COVID. All while doing nothing to prevent getting COVID regardless. One such example? A Chicago White Sox prospect who's suing the organization for allegedly pushing him to get vaccinated.

White Sox Prospect Says COVID Vaccine Ended His Career

The Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that a former White Sox pitching prospect, Isaiah Carranza, has filed a lawsuit against the organization saying he was pushed into getting a COVID vaccine he didn't want. Carranza was a 12th round pick in 2018, and alleges that he was told that he'd be "blacklisted" within the team if he didn't get a "full" vaccination series.

According to his suit, the team implied that he wouldn't be released to try and join another team, and would have "no prospects of moving up" towards Major League Baseball.

Under that pressure, Carranza did get two doses of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine and, his attorney says in the lawsuit, shortly had "extreme dizziness, nausea, near-fainting and wildly fluctuating heart rate."

The suit claims that the team blamed those symptoms on "rookie nerves," along with dehydration and anxiety. His lawyer also says that Carranza eventually was diagnosed with a nervous-system disorder that the suit claims is connected to Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Carranza was stuck in High-A, never playing since 2022.

His lawyers, per the Sun-Times, estimate that his "future medical expenses are more than $557,000." The Sun-Times reached out to the team, who declined to comment.

Obviously, these are just allegations, and every medical situation is different. But if Carranza's claims are true, it's yet another example of people being coerced into getting COVID vaccines when we already knew the underlying assumption behind that coercion was inaccurate. It's an infuriating part of the pandemic that has been almost entirely ignored, because those responsible refuse to take accountability or admit they outsourced critical thinking to incompetent "experts."

And it makes the efforts to downplay vaccination policy that much more ridiculous. Many now claim that nobody was "forced" to get a vaccine. Well, yes, nobody was forcibly held down in a chair or put in a straight jacket. But the coercion and threats many faced were indefensible. These lawsuits, and possible side effects, are the inevitable result. Wonder if anyone involved regrets spitting in the face of reality because of their political ideology and sense of superiority.