Former USMNT Player Calls Out Media For Megan Rapinoe Praise, Pulisic Criticism

Christian Pulisic has taken immense criticism from sports media outlets for his Trump dance celebration after scoring against Jamaica earlier this week. Pulisic spoke about the celebration after the match, essentially saying that he noticed other athletes doing it and thought it looked fun.

It was a lighthearted celebration that didn't make a profound political statement. But any semblance of public display from an athlete that isn't overwhelming hatred for Donald Trump and the political right is unacceptable to the gatekeepers of sports media. And sure enough, there have been plenty of examples of their relentless commitment to progressive politics.

At least one former U.S. Men's National Team U-20 player has come to Pulisic's defense, by making a very valid point about how they treat different players differently. Depending entirely on their political view, naturally.

Former Player Points Out Sports Media Hypocrisy

Andrew Carleton, who played in MLS and with the under-20 USMNT, replied to an article published in The Athletic claiming that Pulisic's dance would be sending the wrong "message." And he did it in the best possible way.

"Megan Rapinoe shouts and screams about every radical liberal idea and the soccer media claps like seals at her.

"Christian Pulisic does the trump dance and now the soccer media says he should worry about what ‘message’ it sends."

That's exactly it. Rapinoe has spent her entire career speaking out publicly and loudly about her ideology. And receiving nothing but praise for it, because she shares the same views as soccer media, and sports media as a whole.

Pulisic did nothing remotely close to what Rapinoe's done; his celebration was a few seconds and not an overt political statement. He got criticized for his lack of leadership though. The double standards and hypocrisy are endless.