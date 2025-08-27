Former USF Coach Jim Leavitt Arrested, Charged

Jim Leavitt is in serious trouble.

Former USF football coach Jim Leavitt, 68, was arrested in Florida on Monday night after an altercation with his girlfriend turned physical during a night out.

Head coach of the South Florida Bulls Jim Leavitt. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Leavitt is accused of forcefully grabbing his girlfriend by the arm during a dispute and taking over $5,000 worth of her belongings, including a luxury purse and phone. 

The former college football and NFL coach is also accused of pushing a man after he attempted to intervene during Leavitt's dispute with his girlfriend.

BOULDER, Colo. - University of Colorado defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt on the practice field  October 27, 2016. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

According to Fox News Digital, Leavitt, a pioneer for the University of South Florida's football program, was charged with "felony count of grand theft and two misdemeanor charges of simple battery and domestic battery." 

The incident reportedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday at the Ibis Walk Apartments in St. Petersburg.

Leavitt was the program's first football coach, serving from 1997 until he was fired in 2010 for hitting one of his players during a halftime break.

After 13 seasons, Leavitt amassed a 95-57 coaching record. He went on to coach in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers before holding defensive coordinator roles at Colorado, Oregon, Florida Atlantic and SMU.

USF has plans to induct Leavitt into its athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 2.

