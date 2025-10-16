Former Tennessee RB Jay Graham Arrested For Soliciting A Minor Prostitute, Fired As High School Head Coach

Former University of Tennessee running back Jay Graham has been fired as the head football coach at Centennial High School in Nashville after being arrested on Wednesday for soliciting a prostitute who was a minor.

After coaching multiple years in college football, Graham was named the head coach at Centennial this past year, where he is currently in his first year.

On Wednesday, the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested Graham for soliciting a prostitute through an online website that posts ads for services. What the former Vol didn’t know was that he was actually communicating with an undercover police officer, which was first reported by WKRN.

According to the police report, Graham had responded to one of the ads that was promoting an underage teenager for sex. The report states that the undercover officer was posing as a 16-year-old girl, whom Graham agreed to meet at an area hotel.

Police reports indicate that Graham agreed to a price of $120 and agreed to meet what he thought was a 16-year-old girl at a local hotel. When he arrived and paid the undercover officer, he was arrested on the spot.

He was charged with patronizing prostitution with a minor and solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape.

The former Tennessee running back, and coach, had his bond set at $45,000.

Former Tennessee Vol Fired As Centennial Football Coach

Jay Graham rose to fame as one of the best running backs in Tennessee history. After his time at the college level, Graham would go on to play six seasons in the NFL for Baltimore, Seattle and Green Bay, before deciding to get into coaching.

During his career as a college football coach, Graham spent time at Miami (Ohio), South Carolina, Texas A&M and Florida State.

This was his first season coaching the Centennial Cougars, and obviously his last after being fired on Wednesday, while being suspended without pay from his teaching position at the school while the investigation continues.

He won a national championship in 2013 as part of the Seminoles staff.