Former Pro Bowl Safety Jamal AdamsCelebrates Birthday By Getting Cut By The Titans

Depending on how you see it, former Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is either having the best birthday of all time, or the worst.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Titans had decided to release Adams — on his birthday, no less — and while you'd think that that'd be a horrible thing to have happen when you blow out the candles, that doesn't appear to be the case for Adams.

Adams signed with the Titans over the offseason after being released by the Seattle Seahawks and his time in Nashville did not go smoothly. He played just 20 snaps. Furthermore, he has battled injuries over the years. NBC Sports reported that Adams has missed more games than he has played in over the last four seasons. When he has played, he hasn't played at the level he did during his days with the New York Jets and the Seahawks, during which he appeared in three straight Pro Bowls.

However, as Schefter noted, it appears that the release came at Adams' request, in which case, Happy Birthday!

I like to think that Adams was wandering around the Titans facility when he bumped into GM Ran Carthon, who was like, "Jamal, I see we've got a birthday coming up? What can the Titans organization get for you? A Starbucks gift card? A Carvel Fudgie The Whale ice cream cake?" and then Adams was like, "You really want to know what I want?" and asked for his release.

I'm sure that's not what happened though... nobody would ever turn down a ferre Fudgie The Whale.

The Titans only have one win on the year, and if Adams is healthy perhaps he can find an opportunity with another team where the 29-year-old former LSU Tiger will be used more and can fill a gap in their defense.