Former Olympic Snowboarder, Alleged Drug Kingpin, Ryan Wedding, Arrested In Mexico

Wedding has been dealing with a different kind of "snow" since his Olympic days.

With the Winter Olympics right around the corner, many former competitors are stepping back into the limelight to bring awareness to the Games and their specific sports.

Unfortunately for former Canadian snowboarder and alleged drug kingpin, Ryan Wedding, "stepping back into the limelight" included being apprehended by the FBI in Mexico with the help of local authorities.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Wedding's capture on Friday in a post on X, adding that the Canadian national will "face justice" for his actions, which include the alleged orchestration of several murders as well as attempted murder in concert with his drug trafficking operation.

Sources close to Fox News have also confirmed that FBI director, Kash Patel, was there with the bureau to personally accompany Wedding back to the United States.

Patel posted on X earlier Friday as well, echoing Bondi's sentiments and praising President Trump's "leadership and commitment to global law enforcement."

Wedding was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list back in March 2025 and has been accused of running a transnational drug trafficking network in addition to the aforementioned murders.

Just last month, FBI officials confirmed that Mexican authorities seized $40 million in motorcycles believed to be owned by Wedding. That news came more than a month after Wedding was hit with additional charges and raised the reward for his capture to $15 million.

He participated in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, the only Olympic competition in his career.

The comments below Patel's announcement on X were filled with praise for the current administration and Patel himself, as many were quick to applaud the efforts of the FBI after it captured the sixth member of its Top Ten list.

According to Patel, Wedding has been hiding in Mexico for "over a decade," and that he was one of the first fugitives added to the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted when Patel's tenure started in February 2025.

"Now, less than a year later," Patel explained, "he is in custody."