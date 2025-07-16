Former Olympic Medal-Winning Skier Killed By Lightning Strike

A former Olympic ski cross medalist has been killed after being struck by lightning.

Norwegian skier Audun Groenvold competed in ski cross — which is either a timed event or done head-to-head, in which skiers race along a course — at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and won a bronze medal. The Vancouver Olympics marked ski cross's Olympic debut as well.

Sadly, it was announced this week that Groenvold, 49, had been killed after being hit by lightning while on a cabin trip.

"It is with great sadness that we have received the news of Audun Groenvold’s untimely passing," the Norwegian ski federation said in a statement, per the Associated Press. "The former national Alpine skier and ski cross athlete was recently struck by lightning during a cabin trip."

The statement went on to say that Groenvold — who was a member of Norway's alpine skiing team in the late 1990s before taking up ski cross — was taken to a hospital shortly after the incident and received treatment; however, he was pronounced dead from his injuries on Tuesday night.

There is no word on what Groenvold was doing at the time of the incident or if anyone else was injured by the lightning strike.

This is just terrifying. I don't think we're freaked out enough by lightning. Big bolts of energy just shoot out of the sky indiscriminately and can hit you without any warning at all.

"Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the Alpine and freestyle communities," Norwegian skiing federation president Tove Moe Dyrhaug said, before saying that losing a decorated skier like Groenvold has left "a huge void."

Our thoughts are with Groenvold's friends and family during this difficult time.